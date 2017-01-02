Dow Chemical Company (The) (DOW) Upgraded at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) (NYSE:DOW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $57.94 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dow Chemical Company (The) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded Dow Chemical Company (The) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. RBC Capital Markets set a $65.00 price objective on Dow Chemical Company (The) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Dow Chemical Company (The) from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Shares of Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW) opened at 57.22 on Tuesday. Dow Chemical Company has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Dow Chemical Company (The) (NYSE:DOW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Dow Chemical Company (The) had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dow Chemical Company will post $3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/dow-chemical-company-the-dow-upgraded-at-vetr-inc/1137861.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Dow Chemical Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) by 0.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association raised its stake in shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) by 9.2% in the second quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) by 8.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) by 9.6% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 179,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dow Chemical Company (The) Company Profile

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dow Chemical Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dow Chemical Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.