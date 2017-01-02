Dover Corporation (DOV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dover Corporation in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Dover Corporation from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays PLC set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Dover Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reduced their price objective on shares of Dover Corporation from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) opened at 74.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.20. Dover Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $78.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.02 and its 200 day moving average is $71.36.

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Dover Corporation had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company earned $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Dover Corporation’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post $2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Dover Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.05%.

In other Dover Corporation news, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 11,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $807,945.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,203.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sandra A. Arkell sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $38,832.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,216 shares in the company, valued at $152,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conning Inc. increased its position in Dover Corporation by 2.7% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in Dover Corporation by 12.0% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 588,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,784,000 after buying an additional 63,049 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Dover Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,346,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Dover Corporation by 70.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation Company Profile

Dover Corporation (Dover) is engaged in the manufacturing of equipment, components and specialty systems. The Company also provides supporting engineering, testing and other services. The Company operates through four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for production and processing of fuels across the world.

