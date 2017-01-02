HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) insider Douglas J. Flint bought 23 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 654 ($8.03) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($184.79).

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) opened at 656.90 on Monday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 392.37 and a 52 week high of GBX 679.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 646.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 567.93. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 128.78 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Douglas J. Flint Buys 23 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA) Stock” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/douglas-j-flint-buys-23-shares-of-hsbc-holdings-plc-hsba-stock/1137731.html.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSBA shares. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 645 ($7.92) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup Inc. cut shares of HSBC Holdings plc to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.37) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 520 ($6.39) to GBX 560 ($6.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.63) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a GBX 579 ($7.11) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 573.91 ($7.05).

About HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is the banking and financial services company. The Company manages its products and services through approximately four businesses, such as Retail Banking and Wealth Management (RBWM), Commercial Banking (CMB), Global Banking and Markets (GB&M), and Global Private Banking (GPB).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.