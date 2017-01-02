Dominion Resources, Inc. (D) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its stake in Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Resources were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Dominion Resources by 23.8% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Resources during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Resources by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Resources by 26.6% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Resources during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) traded down 0.52% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.59. 2,460,027 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average is $74.94. Dominion Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $78.97.

Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm earned $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Dominion Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Resources, Inc. will post $3.80 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Dominion Resources’s payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Citigroup Inc. decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Resources from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Dominion Resources from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.35.

In other news, Director Ron W. Jibson acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.98 per share, for a total transaction of $248,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,059.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Resources Company Profile

Dominion Resources, Inc (Dominion) is a holding company. The Company is a producer and transporter of energy. The Company is a provider of electricity, natural gas and related services to customers in the eastern region of the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power (DVP), Dominion Generation and Dominion Energy.

