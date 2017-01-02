DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.41.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research raised their target price on DISH Network Corporation from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of DISH Network Corporation in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DISH Network Corporation in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, FBR & Co raised their target price on DISH Network Corporation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) opened at 57.93 on Wednesday. DISH Network Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $60.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.05.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm earned $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. DISH Network Corporation had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DISH Network Corporation will post $3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 120,000 shares of DISH Network Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $7,062,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in DISH Network Corporation by 78.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after buying an additional 84,343 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DISH Network Corporation during the third quarter worth $10,971,000. National Pension Service raised its position in DISH Network Corporation by 9.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 199,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after buying an additional 16,962 shares in the last quarter. AT Bancorp acquired a new position in DISH Network Corporation during the third quarter worth $1,534,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in DISH Network Corporation by 5.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,442,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network Corporation

DISH Network Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: DISH and Wireless. It offers Pay-TV services under the DISH brand and the Sling brand (collectively Pay-TV services). The DISH branded Pay-TV service consists of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) licenses authorizing it to use direct broadcast satellite (DBS) and Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) spectrum, its owned and leased satellites, receiver systems, third-party broadcast operations, customer service facilities, a leased fiber optic network, in-home service and call center operations, and certain other assets utilized in its operations.

