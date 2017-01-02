DeVry Education Group Inc. (DV) Position Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in DeVry Education Group Inc. (NYSE:DV) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in DeVry Education Group were worth $11,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in DeVry Education Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in DeVry Education Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in DeVry Education Group by 637.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 71,989 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in DeVry Education Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in DeVry Education Group by 82.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DeVry Education Group Inc. (NYSE:DV) traded down 0.16% on Monday, reaching $31.20. 1,126,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.01. DeVry Education Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.93 and a beta of 1.03.

DeVry Education Group (NYSE:DV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.62 million. DeVry Education Group had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DeVry Education Group Inc. will post $2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. DeVry Education Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.01%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/devry-education-group-inc-dv-position-decreased-by-jpmorgan-chase-co/1138249.html.

DV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Standpoint Research downgraded DeVry Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 price target on DeVry Education Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 2nd. First Analysis raised DeVry Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barrington Research raised DeVry Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DeVry Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

In other news, major shareholder Value Advisers International sold 3,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $91,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

DeVry Education Group Company Profile

DeVry Education Group Inc (DeVry Group) is a global provider of educational services. DeVry Group’s focuses on empowering its students to achieve their educational and career goals. DeVry Group’s institutions offer a range of programs in healthcare, technology, business, accounting, finance and law. The Company operates in three segments: Medical and Healthcare; International and Professional Education, and Business, Technology and Management.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DeVry Education Group Inc. (NYSE:DV).

Receive News & Ratings for DeVry Education Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeVry Education Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.