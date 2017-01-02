Deutsche Bank AG Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Paddy Power Betfair Plc (PPB)

Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paddy Power Betfair Plc (LON:PPB) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a £105 ($128.99) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PPB. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an add rating and issued a £100 ($122.85) price objective on shares of Paddy Power Betfair Plc in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a £115 ($141.28) price objective on shares of Paddy Power Betfair Plc in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank raised Paddy Power Betfair Plc to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 7,500 ($92.14) to GBX 8,300 ($101.97) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 9,835 ($120.82) price objective on shares of Paddy Power Betfair Plc in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Paddy Power Betfair Plc to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from £101 ($124.08) to £114 ($140.05) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £100.44 ($123.39).

Paddy Power Betfair Plc (LON:PPB) opened at 8775.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,561.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,762.10. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 7.29 billion. Paddy Power Betfair Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 6,525.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 14,275.00.

In other Paddy Power Betfair Plc news, insider Alexander Gersh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,087 ($111.63), for a total value of £3,634,800 ($4,465,356.27).

