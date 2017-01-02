Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,047,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,038 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Delphi Automotive PLC were worth $217,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Delphi Automotive PLC during the second quarter worth about $717,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 90.6% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 402,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after buying an additional 191,199 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 80.3% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 580.6% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 629,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after buying an additional 537,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Valley Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 2.5% in the second quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) opened at 67.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.12. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.40. Delphi Automotive PLC has a 12 month low of $55.59 and a 12 month high of $84.80.

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.07. Delphi Automotive PLC had a return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Delphi Automotive PLC will post $6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLPH shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delphi Automotive PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Delphi Automotive PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Vetr cut shares of Delphi Automotive PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.69 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delphi Automotive PLC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.99.

In other news, Director Gary L. Cowger sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $1,001,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,119.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jugal K. Vijayvargiya sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,020,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delphi Automotive PLC Company Profile

Delphi Automotive PLC is a vehicle components manufacturer. The Company operates through three segments: Electrical/Electronic Architecture; Powertrain Systems, and Electronics and Safety. It serves automotive and commercial vehicle markets. Its Electrical/Electronic Architecture segment includes electrical architecture and component products.

