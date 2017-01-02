Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have $62.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Deckers’ focus on expanding its brand assortments, bringing more innovative line of products, targeting consumers digitally via marketing and sturdy eCommerce, and optimizing omni-channel distribution bode well. These initiatives not only aided the stock to outperform the Zacks Categorized industry so far in the year but also helped post positive earnings surprise for the sixth straight quarter, as it reported second-quarter fiscal 2017 results. The quarterly earnings also increased 10.8% year over year. However, net sales fell 0.2% from the year-ago period. Management now expects net sales to decline in the band of 1.5–3% during fiscal 2017 and to be flat to down 2% during the third quarter. Deckers’ third quarter earnings projection also disappoints to an extent. The company envisions earnings in the band of $4.16–$4.28 per share for the quarter down from $4.78 in the prior-year period.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DECK. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Susquehanna cut shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation from a neutral rating to a negative rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor Corporation presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.44.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) opened at 55.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.34 and its 200-day moving average is $59.94. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1-year low of $40.74 and a 1-year high of $69.94.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm earned $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.75 million. Deckers Outdoor Corporation had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post $4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxford Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 1,494.4% in the second quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 163,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 153,372 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 4.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 274,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after buying an additional 11,465 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 6.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing footwear, apparel and accessories for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company’s segments include operations of its brands, such as UGG, Teva, Sanuk and other brands; wholesale divisions, and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business, which includes E-Commerce business and retail store business.

