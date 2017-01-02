DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) by 106.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,480 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in DCT Industrial Trust were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 116,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 28.2% in the second quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,804,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,692,000 after buying an additional 397,031 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD raised its position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 47.8% in the second quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 292,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after buying an additional 94,379 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 20.1% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,902,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,387,000 after buying an additional 318,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,266,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) traded up 0.88% during trading on Monday, reaching $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,354 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average is $47.22. DCT Industrial Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $50.57.

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.71 million. DCT Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DCT Industrial Trust Inc will post $0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from DCT Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. DCT Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCT. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on DCT Industrial Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCT Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial Corporation upgraded DCT Industrial Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, CFO Matthew T. Murphy sold 16,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $734,279.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,712.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) is an industrial real estate company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development, leasing and management of bulk distribution and light industrial properties located in distribution markets in the United States. The Company operates in three segments: East, Central and West.

