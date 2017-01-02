D/B/A Chubb Limited New (CB) Shares Bought by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its stake in D/B/A Chubb Limited New (NYSE:CB) by 578.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,826 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in D/B/A Chubb Limited New were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 47.8% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC boosted its position in D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 31.6% in the second quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 207.4% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in D/B/A Chubb Limited New during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New (NYSE:CB) traded down 0.09% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.12. 1,351,403 shares of the company were exchanged. D/B/A Chubb Limited New has a 12 month low of $106.82 and a 12 month high of $133.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.84.

D/B/A Chubb Limited New (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.30. D/B/A Chubb Limited New had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. D/B/A Chubb Limited New’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that D/B/A Chubb Limited New will post $9.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. D/B/A Chubb Limited New’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,999,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $17,581,160.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,487,338 shares in the company, valued at $197,771,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About D/B/A Chubb Limited New

Chubb Limited (Chubb), formerly ACE Limited, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products to insureds across the world. The Company’s segments include North America Commercial P&C Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance.

