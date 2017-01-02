Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 15.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 514,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,566 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Dawson Geophysical Company were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical Company by 4.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 33,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical Company by 15.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical Company by 9.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical Company by 143.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) remained flat at $8.04 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 46,779 shares. Dawson Geophysical Company has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm’s market cap is $173.92 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53.

Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $28.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.93 million. Dawson Geophysical Company had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dawson Geophysical Company will post ($1.83) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dawson Geophysical Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

In other news, EVP James W. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Dawson Geophysical Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Company Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company, formerly TGC Industries, Inc, is a provider of onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services with operations throughout the United States and Canada. The Company acquires and processes two-dimensional (2-D), three-dimensional (3-D) and multi-component seismic data for its clients, ranging from oil and gas companies to independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

