Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systemes SE (NASDAQ:DASTY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

Shares of Dassault Systemes SE (NASDAQ:DASTY) opened at 76.398 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.00. Dassault Systemes SE has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $89.49.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Dassault Systemes SE (DASTY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/dassault-systemes-se-dasty-raised-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1137943.html.

Dassault Systemes SE Company Profile

Dassault Systemes SE is a France-based company that operates as a holding company. It provides end-to-end software, content and services, designed to support companies’ innovation processes. Its software applications and services encompass approximately three principal spheres, which include Product-Sphere, Geo-Sphere and Bio-Sphere.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dassault Systemes SE (DASTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systemes SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systemes SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.