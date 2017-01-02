Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) Director Sells $79,875.00 in Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Director James B. Morgan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,399,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,902,172.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) opened at 10.70 on Monday. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.47.
Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Daktronics had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business earned $170 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Daktronics, Inc. will post $0.39 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Daktronics’s payout ratio is currently 127.28%.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Singular Research assumed coverage on shares of Daktronics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $9.50) on shares of Daktronics in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAKT. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Daktronics by 29.5% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 505,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 115,142 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Daktronics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 53,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Daktronics by 129.6% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 14,868 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Daktronics by 23.3% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 149,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 28,211 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in Daktronics by 76.1% in the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.
About Daktronics
Daktronics, Inc is a supplier of electronic scoreboards, electronic display systems, digital messaging solutions, software and services for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. The Company operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.
