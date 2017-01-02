Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation were worth $10,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation by 8.6% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation during the second quarter worth $529,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation during the second quarter worth $572,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation by 72.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation by 7.7% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) traded down 0.62% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.36. The company had a trading volume of 248,695 shares. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $107.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.37 and a 200 day moving average of $90.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Curtiss-Wright Corporation had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $507.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post $4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.56%.

CW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

In other Curtiss-Wright Corporation news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 8,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.84, for a total value of $817,551.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,874.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Glenn E. Tynan sold 5,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $556,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,567.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a provider of engineered products and services to the commercial, defense, energy and industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, which provides a diversified offering of engineered products and services supporting applications primarily across the commercial aerospace and general industrial markets; Defense, which consists of businesses that primarily provide products to the defense markets and to the commercial aerospace market, and Power, which consists of businesses that primarily provide products to the power generation markets and to the naval defense market.

