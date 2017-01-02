Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) PT Raised to $105.00 at Bank of America Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America Corporation’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CW. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. CL King cut shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) opened at 98.36 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $107.61. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.37 and its 200-day moving average is $90.73.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company earned $507.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.66 million. Curtiss-Wright Corporation had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post $4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 12.56%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/curtiss-wright-corporation-cw-pt-raised-to-105-00-at-bank-of-america-corporation/1137779.html.

In other news, VP Glenn E. Tynan sold 5,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $556,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 27,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total transaction of $2,456,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,366,771.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation by 796.7% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 302,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,514,000 after buying an additional 269,046 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation by 44.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 685,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,792,000 after buying an additional 212,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,546,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,034,000 after buying an additional 144,769 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation by 13.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,230,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,709,000 after buying an additional 143,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation by 564.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,839,000 after buying an additional 139,527 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a provider of engineered products and services to the commercial, defense, energy and industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, which provides a diversified offering of engineered products and services supporting applications primarily across the commercial aerospace and general industrial markets; Defense, which consists of businesses that primarily provide products to the defense markets and to the commercial aerospace market, and Power, which consists of businesses that primarily provide products to the power generation markets and to the naval defense market.

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.