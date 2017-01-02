Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Position Maintained by Boston Partners

Boston Partners maintained its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CAM Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 55.6% in the second quarter. CAM Group Holding A S now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) traded up 0.13% on Monday, hitting $157.86. The stock had a trading volume of 155,961 shares. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $166.26. The firm’s market capitalization is $12.56 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.36 and a 200-day moving average of $154.87.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/credicorp-ltd-bap-position-maintained-by-boston-partners/1138414.html.

Several brokerages have commented on BAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Credicorp from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.75.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. is a financial services holding company in Peru. The Company has four operating segments based on its products and services, which include banking, insurance, pension funds and investment banking. Its operating subsidiaries include Banco de Credito del Peru; Atlantic Security Bank, which it holds through Atlantic Security Holding Corporation; El Pacifico-Peruano Suiza Compania de Seguros y Reaseguros (Grupo Pacifico); Prima AFP SA, and Credicorp Capital Ltd.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.