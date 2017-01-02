Cray Inc (CRAY) Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY) by 84.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 988,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cray were worth $23,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRAY. Mairs & Power INC boosted its stake in shares of Cray by 37.8% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 2,857,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,509,000 after buying an additional 784,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cray by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,425,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,499,000 after buying an additional 335,595 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cray by 48.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 761,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,775,000 after buying an additional 249,034 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cray by 103.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 141,520 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cray by 11.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,304,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,023,000 after buying an additional 139,136 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY) remained flat at $20.70 on Monday. 308,136 shares of the company traded hands. Cray Inc has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $43.79. The firm’s market capitalization is $827.34 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average of $23.76.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.53 million. Cray had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. Cray’s revenue was down 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cray Inc will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cray in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Cray in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

In other Cray news, SVP Charles A. Morreale sold 6,455 shares of Cray stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $125,872.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cray

Cray Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets and services the high-end of the high performance computing (HPC) market, primarily categories of systems, known as supercomputers and provides storage and data analytics solutions. The Company provides software, system maintenance, support services and engineering services related to supercomputer systems.

