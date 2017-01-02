Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Acquires 14,044 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 95.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,044 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.9% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. CFO4Life L.P. increased its position in Apple by 3.3% in the third quarter. CFO4Life L.P. now owns 21,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its position in Apple by 875.9% in the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 61,725 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its position in Apple by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 253,718 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,683,000 after buying an additional 20,907 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in Apple by 23.3% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 72,174 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,159,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in Apple by 6.6% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 95,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,751,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) remained flat at $115.82 on Monday. 30,586,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $617.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.47 and a 1-year high of $118.69.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.01. The business earned $46.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post $9.01 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Vetr raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.15 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.88.

In other news, insider Luca Maestri sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.67, for a total transaction of $270,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,047.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 43,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $5,036,498.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

