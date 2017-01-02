Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,990 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation were worth $35,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FCM Investments TX acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 276.6% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 11.5% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 81.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) remained flat at $160.11 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,472,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.08. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12-month low of $138.57 and a 12-month high of $169.59.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Costco Wholesale Corporation had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm earned $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post $5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.72.

In other news, insider David S. Petterson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $112,791.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,806.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Sinegal sold 20,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $2,997,388.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 768,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,467,626.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

