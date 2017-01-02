Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Major Shareholder Sells $3,751,528.00 in Stock

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 35,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $3,751,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Silver Point Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 12,000 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,260,720.00.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 30,000 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $3,139,500.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 10,000 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $1,034,900.00.

On Friday, December 16th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 62,886 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $6,445,186.14.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 67,500 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $7,076,025.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 245,000 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $24,612,700.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 20,000 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total transaction of $2,013,200.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 35,000 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $3,546,550.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 85,000 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $8,659,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 142,000 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $14,420,100.00.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) opened at 103.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.70. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.01 and a 1-year high of $107.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day moving average of $93.93.

Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.08. Cooper-Standard Holdings had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $855.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. will post $10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,345,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,272,000 after buying an additional 110,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings by 214.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,149,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,582,000 after buying an additional 784,553 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings by 56.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 618,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,078,000 after buying an additional 223,808 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings by 58.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,478,000 after buying an additional 183,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings by 173.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 483,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,782,000 after buying an additional 306,813 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPS. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Roth Capital set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.17.

About Cooper-Standard Holdings

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems components for use in passenger vehicles and light trucks. The Company operates through four segments, which include North America, Europe, South America and Asia Pacific.

