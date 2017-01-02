Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 42,030 Shares of Torchmark Corporation (TMK)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its stake in shares of Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,030 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Torchmark Corporation were worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Torchmark Corporation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,914,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,722,000 after buying an additional 150,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Torchmark Corporation by 21.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,299,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,788,000 after buying an additional 757,907 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Torchmark Corporation by 3.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,678,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,594,000 after buying an additional 100,300 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD boosted its position in shares of Torchmark Corporation by 5.5% in the second quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 1,164,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,003,000 after buying an additional 61,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Torchmark Corporation by 12.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 647,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,005,000 after buying an additional 69,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) traded up 0.18% during trading on Monday, reaching $73.76. 289,565 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.18. Torchmark Corporation has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm earned $990 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.48 million. Torchmark Corporation had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Torchmark Corporation will post $4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Torchmark Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 12.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Torchmark Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Torchmark Corporation in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Bank of America Corporation cut shares of Torchmark Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Torchmark Corporation in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

In other news, VP Arvelia Bowie sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $370,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,606.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,377,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Torchmark Corporation Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of life and health insurance products and annuities to a broad base of customers. The Company’s segments include life insurance, health insurance, annuities and investment. The life insurance segment offers whole-life insurance and term life insurance.

