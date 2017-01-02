Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen and Company upgraded Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays PLC upgraded Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.10 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) opened at 15.04 on Wednesday. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.17.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm earned $345 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286 million. Analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. will post $1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. by 84.4% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 743,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after buying an additional 64,401 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 9,931 shares during the period.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (Volaris Aviation Holding Company) is a Mexico-based company principally engaged in the airline passenger transportation industry. The Company is a law-cost carrier airline. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV offers direct, point-to-point flights.

