Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) Stake Held by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors continued to hold its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,294 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) traded down 0.53% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,952 shares. Consolidated Edison Inc has a one year low of $63.47 and a one year high of $81.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of -0.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 66.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Barclays PLC reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Group upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Vetr downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.97 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.36.

In other Consolidated Edison news, insider Craig S. Ivey sold 3,974 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $283,823.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,554.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc (Con Edison) is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, which include Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R) and Con Edison Transmission, Inc It owns competitive energy businesses. The Company also owns Con Edison Transmission, Inc (Con Edison Transmission), which invests in electric and gas transmission projects through its subsidiaries, Consolidated Edison Transmission, LLC (CET Electric) and Con Edison Gas Midstream, LLC (CET Gas).

