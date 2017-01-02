Concannon Wealth Management LLC Has $3,052,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Concannon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,394 shares during the period. Corning accounts for approximately 3.2% of Concannon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Concannon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $133,993,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Corning by 32.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,226,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,767,000 after buying an additional 4,712,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,716,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 40.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,848,000 after buying an additional 618,600 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Corning by 29.2% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,504,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,286,000 after buying an additional 565,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) traded down 0.70% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.27. 4,422,472 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.31. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $25.35.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm earned $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Drexel Hamilton restated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Vetr upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In other Corning news, Director Hansel E. Tookes II sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $48,314.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 204,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $4,723,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated (Corning) is engaged in the manufacture of specialty glass and ceramics. The Company operates in five segments: Display Technologies, which manufactures glass substrates; Optical Communications, which is engaged in providing optical solutions; Environmental Technologies, which manufactures ceramic substrates and filter products; Specialty Materials, which manufactures products that provide over 150 material formulations for glass, glass ceramics and fluoride crystals, and Life Sciences segment, which is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of scientific laboratory products.

