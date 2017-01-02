Commonwealth Equity Services Inc Has $15,880,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. CWM LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 20.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $103,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.5% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 966.9% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) traded down 0.31% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,877,713 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.99 and a 200 day moving average of $74.62. The stock has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $62.62 and a one year high of $83.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The business earned $15.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.86 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post $3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/commonwealth-equity-services-inc-has-15880000-position-in-lowes-companies-inc-low/1138223.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Vetr raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.18 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cleveland Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.19.

In related news, COO Ricky D. Damron sold 17,225 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $1,288,946.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,496,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 2,609 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $183,386.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement retailer. The Company operates approximately 1,860 home improvement and hardware stores, representing approximately 200 million square feet of retail selling space. The Company operates approximately 1,800 stores located across over 50 states in the United States, including approximately 80 Orchard Supply Hardware (Orchard) stores in California and Oregon, as well as approximately 40 stores in Canada and over 10 stores in Mexico.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.