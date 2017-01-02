Coats Group PLC (COA) Insider Purchases £102,000 in Stock

Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) insider Rajiv Sharma bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £102,000 ($125,307.13).

Shares of Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) opened at 54.00 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 746.12 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 42.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.75. Coats Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 21.25 and a 12 month high of GBX 56.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on COA. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Coats Group PLC in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 88 ($1.08) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 44 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Coats Group PLC in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Coats Group PLC Company Profile

Coats Group plc, formerly Guinness Peat Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in industrial thread and consumer textiles crafts business. The Company’s segments are Industrial and Crafts. It offers apparel, footwear and accessories threads; zips and trims products, and coats global services.

