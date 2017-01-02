Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Wunderlich

Wunderlich reissued their hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Wunderlich currently has a $27.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. FBN Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Vetr lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.05 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) opened at 30.22 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $30.43. The company has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm earned $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post $2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.52%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Karen Walker sold 1,793 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $54,525.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 183,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,392.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VNBTrust National Association increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. VNBTrust National Association now owns 7,010 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

