Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) Receives $48.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

CHH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. MKM Partners upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Stephen P. Joyce sold 32,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $1,735,365.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,749 shares in the company, valued at $10,342,410.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 29,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $1,422,837.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,275.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) opened at 56.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.99. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $57.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.79.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $267.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post $2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 36.13%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc (Choice) is a hotel franchisor. The Company operates in two segments: hotel franchising business and SkyTouch Technology (SkyTouch). It operates approximately 6,420 hotels open and over 720 hotels under construction, representing approximately 507,480 rooms open and over 58,130 rooms under construction, awaiting conversion or approved for development in approximately 50 states, the District of Columbia and over 35 countries and territories outside the United States.

