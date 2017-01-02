China Telecom Corp Ltd (CHA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Telecom Corp Ltd (NYSE:CHA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “China Telecom Corporation is a state-owned telecommunications company in China. They operate local telephone networks in ten provinces in China. They operate domestic and international fixed-line networks and infrastructure including wireless local loop, as well as telecom network-based voice, data, video, multimedia and information services. They are also engaged in international telecom service settlement and expand into overseas markets. “

CHA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised China Telecom Corp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised China Telecom Corp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Nomura raised China Telecom Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of China Telecom Corp (NYSE:CHA) opened at 46.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.76. China Telecom Corp has a one year low of $42.23 and a one year high of $55.85.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/china-telecom-corp-ltd-cha-raised-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research/1137802.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Telecom Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of China Telecom Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Telecom Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of China Telecom Corp during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of China Telecom Corp by 20.7% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About China Telecom Corp

China Telecom Corporation Limited is an integrated information service provider in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The Company offers a range of telecommunications services, including wireline voice services, mobile voice services, Internet access services, value-added services, integrated information application services, telecommunications network resource services and lease of network equipment and other related services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Telecom Corp (CHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Telecom Corp Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Telecom Corp Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.