Chemours Company (The) (CC) Stake Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Chemours Company (The) (NYSE:CC) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 722,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Chemours Company (The) were worth $11,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winton Capital Group Ltd boosted its position in Chemours Company (The) by 1.3% in the second quarter. Winton Capital Group Ltd now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Chemours Company (The) by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Chemours Company (The) by 3.8% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Chemours Company (The) by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Chemours Company (The) by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) traded down 1.16% during trading on Monday, hitting $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,229 shares. Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 3.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Chemours Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Chemours Company (The) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemours Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Chemours Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

About Chemours Company (The)

The Chemours Company is a provider of performance chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. The Company’s Titanium Technologies segment manufactures titanium dioxide (TiO2), which is a pigment used to deliver whiteness, opacity, brightness and protection from sunlight in applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, plastic packaging, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) window profiles, laminate papers, coated paper and coated paperboard used for packaging.

