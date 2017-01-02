Celgene Corporation (CELG) Position Held by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council maintained its position in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Celgene Corporation were worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Celgene Corporation by 30.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Celgene Corporation by 58.8% in the second quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Celgene Corporation by 12.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Celgene Corporation by 202.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Celgene Corporation by 2.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) remained flat at $115.75 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,988,222 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.09 and its 200 day moving average is $108.75. The firm has a market cap of $89.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.74. Celgene Corporation has a one year low of $93.05 and a one year high of $127.00.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm earned $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Celgene Corporation had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 70.48%. Celgene Corporation’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celgene Corporation will post $5.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CELG. Vetr raised shares of Celgene Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.47 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cann began coverage on shares of Celgene Corporation in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. began coverage on shares of Celgene Corporation in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Celgene Corporation in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Celgene Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.29.

In related news, Director Michael A. Friedman sold 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $2,159,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene acquired 800,150 shares of Celgene Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $11,202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Corporation Company Profile

Celgene Corporation (Celgene) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company together with its subsidiaries is engaged primarily in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

