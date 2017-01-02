Cardtronics PLC (CATM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.25.

CATM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardtronics PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cardtronics PLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics PLC in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Feltl & Co. began coverage on shares of Cardtronics PLC in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) remained flat at $54.57 during mid-day trading on Monday. 447,111 shares of the company traded hands. Cardtronics PLC has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Cardtronics PLC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardtronics PLC will post $3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Walker Dove sold 5,000 shares of Cardtronics PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $251,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,398.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cardtronics PLC by 110.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 527,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,530,000 after buying an additional 5,492,732 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cardtronics PLC by 675.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,714,000 after buying an additional 814,626 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Cardtronics PLC during the second quarter valued at $15,850,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cardtronics PLC during the third quarter valued at $15,271,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardtronics PLC during the third quarter valued at $10,300,000.

About Cardtronics PLC

Cardtronics PLC, formerly Cardtronics, Inc, is a provider of automated consumer financial services. The Company provides these services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The Company’s operations consisted of its North America and Europe segments.

