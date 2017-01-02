Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 25,688 Shares of Dover Corporation (DOV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) by 163.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,688 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Dover Corporation were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO raised its position in shares of Dover Corporation by 25.6% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. GaveKal Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dover Corporation by 11.2% in the second quarter. GaveKal Capital LLC now owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after buying an additional 22,965 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Dover Corporation during the second quarter valued at $263,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover Corporation by 4.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dover Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) traded down 0.35% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.93. 523,060 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.21. Dover Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.91 and a 1-year high of $78.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average of $71.36.

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Dover Corporation had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post $2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Dover Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dover Corporation in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Dover Corporation in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Dover Corporation in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. dropped their price target on shares of Dover Corporation from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

In other Dover Corporation news, VP Sandra A. Arkell sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $38,832.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 11,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $807,945.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,203.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dover Corporation

Dover Corporation (Dover) is engaged in the manufacturing of equipment, components and specialty systems. The Company also provides supporting engineering, testing and other services. The Company operates through four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for production and processing of fuels across the world.

