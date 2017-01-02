California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $17,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keeley Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Keeley Asset Management Corp now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) traded up 0.13% on Monday, reaching $216.40. 152,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.48. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $167.07 and a 12 month high of $219.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.90.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $3.29. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post $18.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This is a boost from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

RE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.20.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the underwriting of reinsurance and insurance in the United States, Bermuda and international markets. The Company’s segments include U.S. Reinsurance segment, International segment, Bermuda segment, Insurance segment and Mt. Logan Re segment.

