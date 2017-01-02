California State Teachers Retirement System Has $17,392,000 Stake in Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 86,431 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Range Resources Corporation were worth $17,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 16,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 13,420 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) traded up 0.29% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.36. 2,965,776 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $8.38 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.69. Range Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $46.96.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company earned $413 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.84 million. Range Resources Corporation had a negative net margin of 54.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Corporation will post ($0.18) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.97%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RRC. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources Corporation from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Range Resources Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Range Resources Corporation to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Range Resources Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.96.

Range Resources Corporation Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil company. The Company operates through the exploration and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil in the United States segment. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties, focused in the Appalachian region of the United States.

