California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 16,900 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 409,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $24,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.2% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 17.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) remained flat at $58.86 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 623,761 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average is $57.63. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.26 and a 12-month high of $62.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company earned $633.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.39 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 11.01%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post $3.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Synopsys, Inc provides software, intellectual property (IP) and services. The Company supplies the electronic design automation (EDA) software that engineers use to design and test integrated circuits, also known as chips. It also offers IP products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs rather than designing those circuits themselves.

