California Public Employees Retirement System Has $23,589,000 Position in American Capital Agency Corp. (AGNC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,207,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Capital Agency Corp. were worth $23,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Capital Agency Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $496,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Capital Agency Corp. by 85.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 109,850 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Capital Agency Corp. by 11.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of American Capital Agency Corp. by 205.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 125,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 84,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of American Capital Agency Corp. by 13.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 496,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,841,000 after buying an additional 59,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) remained flat at $18.13 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,736,006 shares. The company has a market cap of $6001.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.27. American Capital Agency Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $20.43.

American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.97. American Capital Agency Corp. had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 20.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Capital Agency Corp. will post $2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dec 16 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. American Capital Agency Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 469.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Capital Agency Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Vetr raised shares of American Capital Agency Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.53 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Compass Point cut shares of American Capital Agency Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of American Capital Agency Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation cut shares of American Capital Agency Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Capital Agency Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

About American Capital Agency Corp.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily invests on a leveraged basis in agency mortgage-backed securities (agency MBS). The Company’s investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

