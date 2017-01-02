California Public Employees Retirement System Has $22,528,000 Stake in VEREIT Inc. (VER)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,172,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $22,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL boosted its position in VEREIT by 19.3% in the third quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 11,192 shares during the period. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 4.2% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 152.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 364.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 199,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 156,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 8.1% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER) traded up 1.56% on Monday, hitting $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,250,567 shares. VEREIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The company’s market cap is $8.24 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.29 million. VEREIT had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 18.02%. VEREIT’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that VEREIT Inc. will post ($0.14) EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is presently -141.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corporation cut VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

VEREIT Company Profile

