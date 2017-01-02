California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in EQT Corporation (EQT)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EQT Corporation were worth $22,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of EQT Corporation by 2,045.2% in the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 143,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after buying an additional 136,479 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in EQT Corporation by 25.2% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in EQT Corporation during the second quarter valued at $16,265,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in EQT Corporation by 33.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 370,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,896,000 after buying an additional 93,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in EQT Corporation by 83.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after buying an additional 43,716 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) traded down 0.34% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,891 shares. EQT Corporation has a one year low of $48.30 and a one year high of $80.61. The company’s market cap is $11.30 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.06.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. EQT Corporation had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The business earned $502.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Corporation will post ($0.59) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in EQT Corporation (EQT)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/california-public-employees-retirement-system-cuts-stake-in-eqt-corporation-eqt/1138150.html.

EQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EQT Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded EQT Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on EQT Corporation in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. GMP Securities initiated coverage on EQT Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on EQT Corporation in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

EQT Corporation Company Profile

EQT Corporation (EQT) is an energy company. The Company operates through two business segments: EQT Production and EQT Midstream. EQT Production is a natural gas producer in the Appalachian Basin with over 10 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) of natural gas, natural gas liquid (NGL) and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.4 million acres, including approximately 630,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.