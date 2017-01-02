CalAtlantic Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of CalAtlantic Group in a report issued on Thursday. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the firm will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CalAtlantic Group’s Q3 2017 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

CalAtlantic Group (NYSE:CAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company earned $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CalAtlantic Group had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. WARNING: “CalAtlantic Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (CAA)” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/calatlantic-group-inc-expected-to-earn-q2-2017-earnings-of-0-87-per-share-caa/1137937.html.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “marketperform” rating on shares of CalAtlantic Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAtlantic Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CalAtlantic Group in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners set a $45.00 target price on shares of CalAtlantic Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CalAtlantic Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CalAtlantic Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.35.

CalAtlantic Group (NYSE:CAA) opened at 34.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.48. CalAtlantic Group has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $40.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CalAtlantic Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of CalAtlantic Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of CalAtlantic Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CalAtlantic Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CalAtlantic Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. CalAtlantic Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

About CalAtlantic Group

CalAtlantic Group, Inc, formerly Standard Pacific Corp., is a diversified builder of single-family attached and detached homes. The Company operates through two segments: homebuilding and financial services. The Company’s homebuilding segment operations include acquiring and developing land, and constructing and selling single-family attached and detached homes.

