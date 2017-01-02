Cadiz, Inc. (CDZI) Major Shareholder Water Asset Management Llc Purchases 72,200 Shares of Stock

Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) major shareholder Water Asset Management Llc bought 72,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $864,956.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Water Asset Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 22nd, Water Asset Management Llc bought 102,614 shares of Cadiz stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,175,956.44.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Water Asset Management Llc bought 17,200 shares of Cadiz stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $189,372.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Water Asset Management Llc purchased 56,600 shares of Cadiz stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $617,506.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Water Asset Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Cadiz stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,616,000.00.

Shares of Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) opened at 12.50 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $237.76 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81. Cadiz, Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $12.70.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cadiz, Inc. will post ($1.21) earnings per share for the current year.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc is a land and water resource development company with approximately 45,000 acres of land in three areas of eastern San Bernardino County, California. The Company’s primary business is to acquire and develop land with water resources for various uses, including groundwater supply, groundwater storage and agriculture.

