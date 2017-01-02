BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 206 Shares of Nordson Corporation (NDSN)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Nordson Corporation were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson Corporation during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Nordson Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Nordson Corporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Nordson Corporation by 3.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Nordson Corporation by 224.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) remained flat at $112.05 during trading on Monday. 259,558 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.29. Nordson Corporation has a 12 month low of $51.89 and a 12 month high of $115.69.

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Nordson Corporation had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $509 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Nordson Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post $4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Nordson Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Nordson Corporation from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordson Corporation in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordson Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

In other Nordson Corporation news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $374,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

