BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $7,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,598,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,478,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) traded up 0.15% during trading on Monday, hitting $40.84. 355,891 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $45.03.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post $1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Sarah H. Mcconnell sold 8,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $331,465.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,867.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah H. Mcconnell sold 9,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $395,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,161.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, formerly American Building Maintenance Industries, Inc, is a provider of end-to-end integrated facility solutions. The Company’s segments are Janitorial, Facility Services, Parking, Building & Energy Solutions, and Other. Its Janitorial segment provides a range of essential cleaning services, which include carpet cleaning and dusting, floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, and other building cleaning services.

