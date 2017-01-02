BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $14,246,000 Stake in Corning Incorporated (GLW)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,869 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $14,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Corning by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Corning by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 0.6% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Geneva Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in Corning by 1.2% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) traded down 0.70% on Monday, reaching $24.27. 4,422,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.76. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $25.35.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm earned $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 27.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Vetr raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In related news, insider James P. Clappin sold 30,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Cummings, Jr. sold 1,985 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $48,533.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,105.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated (Corning) is engaged in the manufacture of specialty glass and ceramics. The Company operates in five segments: Display Technologies, which manufactures glass substrates; Optical Communications, which is engaged in providing optical solutions; Environmental Technologies, which manufactures ceramic substrates and filter products; Specialty Materials, which manufactures products that provide over 150 material formulations for glass, glass ceramics and fluoride crystals, and Life Sciences segment, which is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of scientific laboratory products.

