Brokerages Set J Sainsbury plc (SBRY) Price Target at $251.14

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 251.14 ($3.09).

Several analysts have weighed in on SBRY shares. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.26) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.46) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a report on Thursday, September 8th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.27) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) opened at 249.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 4.87 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 240.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 238.34. J Sainsbury plc has a 12-month low of GBX 211.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 294.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

In other news, insider Ed Barker sold 19,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £45,801.50 ($56,267.20).

About J Sainsbury plc

J Sainsbury plc is engaged in grocery-related retailing and retail banking. The Company’s segments include Retailing; Financial services, and Property investments. The Retailing segment is engaged in the operation of supermarkets and convenience. The Financial services segment includes the operations of Sainsbury’s Bank plc (Sainsbury’s Bank).

