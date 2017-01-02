Brokerages Set Endo International PLC (ENDP) PT at $28.35

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.35.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endo International PLC in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Endo International PLC in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Endo International PLC in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Endo International PLC from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Endo International PLC in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) opened at 16.47 on Friday. Endo International PLC has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $61.14. The company’s market capitalization is $3.67 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48.

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.20. Endo International PLC had a positive return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm earned $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Endo International PLC will post $4.60 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $243,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Endo International PLC by 152.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in Endo International PLC by 12.7% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Endo International PLC by 0.4% in the second quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,374,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,424,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Endo International PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Endo International PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International PLC

Endo International PLC, formerly Endo Health Solutions Inc is a specialty healthcare solutions company focused on branded and generic pharmaceuticals, devices and services. The Company has a portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals that includes brands, such as Lidoderm, Opana ER, Voltaren Gel, Percocet, Frova, Supprelin LA, Vantas, Valstar and Fortesta Gel.

