Brokerages Set CarMax Inc (KMX) Price Target at $64.38

Shares of CarMax Inc (NYSE:KMX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.38.

KMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Vetr raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Sunday, October 16th.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) opened at 64.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.42 and its 200 day moving average is $55.62. CarMax has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $66.64. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.28.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. CarMax had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business earned $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CarMax will post $3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,395.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $197,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,235.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at about $223,614,000. Harris Associates L P increased its position in CarMax by 48.8% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,828,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,854,000 after buying an additional 2,894,787 shares during the last quarter. Mik Capital LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at about $42,777,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 9.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,974,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,002,000 after buying an additional 706,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in CarMax by 121.7% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 584,100 shares during the last quarter.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

