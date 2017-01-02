Brokerages Set $25.67 Price Target for Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC (CQH)

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC (NYSE:CQH) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.17 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings’ rating score has improved by 10% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $25.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings an industry rank of 174 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have commented on CQH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings (NYSE:CQH) traded down 1.67% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.37. The stock had a trading volume of 155,271 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 290.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings by 31.4% in the third quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings during the third quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings by 63.3% in the third quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares during the period.

About Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings

Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC is a limited liability company. The Company’s business consists of owning and holding Cheniere Partners’ limited partner common units, Class B units and subordinated units. The Company owns over 11,963,490 common units, which are entitled to quarterly cash distributions from Cheniere Partners, approximately 135,383,830 subordinated units and 45,333,330 Class B units.

