Brokerages Expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 4.33 (Sell) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. NBT Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 44.3% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $32.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.46 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given NBT Bancorp an industry rank of 67 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBTB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CEO Martin A. Dietrich sold 21,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $873,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,514,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Delaney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $385,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,309.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 65,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 20.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 277,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) opened at 41.88 on Friday. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average is $33.51.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business earned $96.31 million during the quarter. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will post $1.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business through NBT Bank, National Association (the Bank) and other subsidiaries, which provide commercial banking and financial services to customers in its market area, including central and upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Hampshire, western Massachusetts, Vermont and Portland, Maine area.

